Mizuho Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $8.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock's current price.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.27.

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Mobileye Global Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. 10,296,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $482.20 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Mobileye Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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