Mizuho Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $35.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's target price points to a potential upside of 8.98% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMH. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.53.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 528,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company's 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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