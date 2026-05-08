Mizuho Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $220.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.68.

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Datadog Stock Up 31.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $188.73 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 608.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,910,913.34. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q2 and FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus, a primary catalyst for the rally — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY EPS $2.36–$2.44. Datadog raises annual forecast

Management raised Q2 and FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus, a primary catalyst for the rally — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY EPS $2.36–$2.44. Positive Sentiment: Beat on Q1 results: revenue ≈ $1.01B (+32% YoY), EPS $0.60 (above consensus), strong operating cash flow and free cash flow — supports the higher guide and long‑term growth story. Q1 2026 Results

Beat on Q1 results: revenue ≈ $1.01B (+32% YoY), EPS $0.60 (above consensus), strong operating cash flow and free cash flow — supports the higher guide and long‑term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Datadog for Government achieved FedRAMP High certification, easing federal procurement and opening higher‑security public sector revenue opportunities. FedRAMP High Certification

Datadog for Government achieved FedRAMP High certification, easing federal procurement and opening higher‑security public sector revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support accelerated after the print with several firms boosting price targets/ratings (examples include Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP), adding momentum to flows. Analyst reactions

Sell‑side support accelerated after the print with several firms boosting price targets/ratings (examples include Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP), adding momentum to flows. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity (heavy call buying) and elevated trading volume magnified the move — likely increased volatility and short‑term momentum but may be trader‑driven rather than purely fundamental. Options trade note

Unusually large options activity (heavy call buying) and elevated trading volume magnified the move — likely increased volatility and short‑term momentum but may be trader‑driven rather than purely fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and momentum can sustain the upside in the short term; monitor next updates for bookings, large‑customer growth and AI/security product traction.

Media coverage and momentum can sustain the upside in the short term; monitor next updates for bookings, large‑customer growth and AI/security product traction. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director) sold shares via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans in recent days — these large sales are disclosed filings and can be perceived as profit‑taking after the run. SEC Form 4 (GC sale)

Several insiders (CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director) sold shares via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans in recent days — these large sales are disclosed filings and can be perceived as profit‑taking after the run. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is stretched (very high P/E), so the stock may be vulnerable to a pullback if growth slows or if market sentiment shifts — consider that much of the move reflects forward expectations.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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