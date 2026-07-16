MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $353.80, but opened at $336.12. MKS shares last traded at $346.0760, with a volume of 54,470 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MKS in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MKS from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKS

MKS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.74. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. MKS's payout ratio is 20.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total value of $3,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,648,694.08. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,400,700.50. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS by 47.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MKS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MKS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company's stock.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Further Reading

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