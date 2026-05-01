M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research firms have also commented on MURGY. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Price Performance

MURGY stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.48.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OTCMKTS: MURGY, commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm's core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

Further Reading

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