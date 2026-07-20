MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MNTN from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MNTN from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of MNTN from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MNTN in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MNTN currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.85.

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MNTN Stock Performance

Shares of MNTN stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $547.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.00 and a beta of 0.81. MNTN has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. MNTN had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MNTN will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MNTN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in MNTN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MNTN during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MNTN by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MNTN by 2,093.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTN Company Profile

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company's core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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