Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading 8.6% Higher - Should You Buy?

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.60 and last traded at GBX 26.49. 5,208,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,569,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 35 target price on shares of Mobico Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mobico Group from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mobico Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCG

Mobico Group Trading Up 12.2%

The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.54. The firm has a market cap of £167.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (19.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 160.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa. We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers. We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands. We help millions of people around the world every day, getting them safely and reliably to work, school, to family and friends. We are leveraging our network economies to shape the future of multi-modal transport.

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