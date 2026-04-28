Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading Down 8.6% - Time to Sell?

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.28 and last traded at GBX 23.68. 3,770,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,353,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.92.

Get Mobico Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCG. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 35 price objective on shares of Mobico Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Mobico Group from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mobico Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mobico Group

Mobico Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £144.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.51.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (19.20) EPS for the quarter. Mobico Group had a positive return on equity of 160.47% and a negative net margin of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa. We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers. We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands. We help millions of people around the world every day, getting them safely and reliably to work, school, to family and friends. We are leveraging our network economies to shape the future of multi-modal transport.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mobico Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mobico Group wasn't on the list.

While Mobico Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here