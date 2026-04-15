Free Trial
→ Your name isn't on our protected list yet (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Mobico Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Mobico Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 23.6% to 2,534,816 shares as of March 31, with only 0.4% of shares sold short and a reported days-to-cover ratio of ∞ days due to an average trading volume of 0.
  • Shares trade around $0.31 (opened at $0.31) with a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33; the 52-week range is $0.28–$0.48.
  • Mobico Group, formerly National Express Group PLC, is an international public-transport operator offering bus, coach, rail and tram services across multiple markets.
  • Interested in Mobico Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mobico Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,534,816 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 3,319,842 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mobico Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Mobico Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Mobico Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group OTCMKTS: NXPGF, formerly known as National Express Group PLC, is an international public transport operator providing bus, coach, rail and tram services. The company's core business centers on scheduled intercity coach travel, regional and urban bus operations, franchise rail contracts and specialist mobility services such as paratransit, airport transfers and sightseeing tours. It operates under a range of local brands, adapting its offerings to meet the needs of diverse passenger markets.

The company's origins date back to the reorganization of state-owned coach services in the United Kingdom during the early 1970s.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mobico Group Right Now?

Before you consider Mobico Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mobico Group wasn't on the list.

While Mobico Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines