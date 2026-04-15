Mobico Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mobico Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,534,816 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 3,319,842 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Mobico Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Mobico Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group OTCMKTS: NXPGF, formerly known as National Express Group PLC, is an international public transport operator providing bus, coach, rail and tram services. The company's core business centers on scheduled intercity coach travel, regional and urban bus operations, franchise rail contracts and specialist mobility services such as paratransit, airport transfers and sightseeing tours. It operates under a range of local brands, adapting its offerings to meet the needs of diverse passenger markets.

The company's origins date back to the reorganization of state-owned coach services in the United Kingdom during the early 1970s.

Further Reading

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