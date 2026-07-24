Go Pro
→ BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it? (From Awesomely) (Ad)tc pixel

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Mobileye Global logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mobileye beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.19 versus $0.06 expected and revenue of $508 million versus $482.2 million expected. Revenue was up slightly year over year, and profitability improved helped by a $93 million Israeli R&D tax credit.
  • The company raised its full-year outlook after the earnings beat, signaling confidence in business momentum ahead of planned product launches in 2026 and 2027.
  • Mobileye also announced a $250 million share repurchase program, authorizing the company to buy back up to 3.8% of its shares, which typically suggests management believes the stock may be undervalued.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The business's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,371,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,460. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Mobileye Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mobileye Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mobileye Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

See Also

Earnings History for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mobileye Global Right Now?

Before you consider Mobileye Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mobileye Global wasn't on the list.

While Mobileye Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of)
Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of)
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
By Jessica Mitacek | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines