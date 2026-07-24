Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Announces Earnings Results

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The business's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

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Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,371,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,460. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Mobileye Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mobileye Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mobileye Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

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