Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.15. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $7.8740, with a volume of 3,335,893 shares trading hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mobileye Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Mobileye Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $519.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 203.97%.The company's revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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