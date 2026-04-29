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Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Mobius Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Mobius Investment Trust hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 158 and last at GBX 152.50 with 91,063 shares traded during mid-day trading.
  • The trust has a market cap of £100.18m and P/E of 15.3, reported quarterly EPS of GBX 0.69 with a net margin of 83.66% and ROE of 10.93%, and invests in 25–30 small- to mid-cap emerging and frontier market companies managed by Carlos Hardenberg of MCP Emerging Markets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mobius Investment Trust.

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158 and last traded at GBX 152.50, with a volume of 91063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.

Mobius Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of £100.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.89.

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a net margin of 83.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

About Mobius Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange LSE: MMIT. MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 25-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets. The London listed investment trust will be managed by MCP Emerging Markets LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018. The Portfolio Manager is Carlos Hardenberg who has 25 years of investment experience and previously acted as the lead manager of the Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT).

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