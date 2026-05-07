Modiv Industrial's (MDV) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Alliance Global Partners' price target points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDV. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Modiv Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Modiv Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Modiv Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Modiv Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

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Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 28,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,028. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $182.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of -0.14.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.33). Modiv Industrial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modiv Industrial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,351 shares of the company's stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 129.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the company's stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company's stock.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc NYSE: MDV is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties. The company's portfolio is anchored by net-lease agreements with corporate and public sector tenants, providing stable, long-term cash flows. Modiv Industrial focuses on light manufacturing facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and similar industrial real estate assets that serve as critical links in supply chains.

Modiv Industrial pursues a geographically diversified strategy, targeting properties in key U.S.

Further Reading

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