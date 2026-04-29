Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $319.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.83 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Moelis & Company's conference call:

Moelis reported a record first-quarter revenue of $320 million and said its announced transaction activity and pipeline are at or near all-time highs, signaling strong deal flow potential for the rest of 2026.

Moelis reported a record first-quarter revenue of and said its announced transaction activity and pipeline are at or near all-time highs, signaling strong deal flow potential for the rest of 2026. The firm is rapidly scaling its Private Capital Advisory business—adding dedicated hires (targeting seven senior bankers for GP-led and private credit secondaries)—and said PCA revenues grew year-over-year, supporting diversification beyond M&A.

The firm is rapidly scaling its Private Capital Advisory business—adding dedicated hires (targeting seven senior bankers for GP-led and private credit secondaries)—and said PCA revenues grew year-over-year, supporting diversification beyond M&A. Moelis returned capital while keeping a strong balance sheet, repurchasing 1.9 million shares , declaring a $0.65 quarterly dividend, and ending the quarter with $354 million cash and no debt, having returned about $171 million in the period.

Moelis returned capital while keeping a strong balance sheet, repurchasing , declaring a quarterly dividend, and ending the quarter with cash and no debt, having returned about in the period. Management flagged near-term headwinds from the war in the Middle East, disruptions in private credit, and AI-driven repricing in software, which are slowing some sponsor exits and could delay middle-market M&A activity.

Management flagged near-term headwinds from the war in the Middle East, disruptions in private credit, and AI-driven repricing in software, which are slowing some sponsor exits and could delay middle-market M&A activity. Adjusted pre-tax margin improved to 15% and the adjusted compensation ratio fell to 65.8%, but non-compensation expenses rose (deal-related costs, tech/AI investments) and the firm expects full-year non-comp expense growth as it continues investing in the business.

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Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.14. 1,235,957 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,492. The company's 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.87. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Moelis & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $172,065.95. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,967.63. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,080 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,639 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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