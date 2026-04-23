Mohammed Anjarwala Acquires 220,000 Shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST - Get Free Report) insider Mohammed Anjarwala acquired 220,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £574,200.

Mohammed Anjarwala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Mohammed Anjarwala purchased 180,000 shares of Trustpilot Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 per share, with a total value of £464,400.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mohammed Anjarwala sold 21,593,420 shares of Trustpilot Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214, for a total transaction of £46,209,918.80.

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Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRST traded down GBX 3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 251.20. 4,436,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,388,268. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 187.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.50. The stock has a market cap of £971.75 million, a P/E ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -269.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 0.57. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 125.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 289.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 300 to GBX 315 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 290 to GBX 305 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 354 to GBX 375 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 319.

View Our Latest Report on Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve. Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

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