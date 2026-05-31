Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th.

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Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $107.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $92.99 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,270,735.40. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,819. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the company's stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,556 shares of the company's stock worth $107,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 69,068 shares of the company's stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the company's stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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