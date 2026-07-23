Mohawk Industries (MHK) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.7868 billion for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts: Sign Up

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.25. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $143.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,250. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,596,492.04. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,922,000 after purchasing an additional 670,601 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company's stock worth $120,837,000 after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,076,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 445,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,712,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,265 shares of the company's stock worth $52,602,000 after buying an additional 256,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mohawk Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mohawk Industries wasn't on the list.

While Mohawk Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here