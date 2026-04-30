Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.18.

View Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of MHK stock traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $105.57. 1,540,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,868. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,270,735.40. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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