Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 20.4% in April

Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,887 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 16,194 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOLN

Molecular Partners Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of MOLN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Partners stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company's stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company's technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company's development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

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