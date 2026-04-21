Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Price Up 5% - Still a Buy?

Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 6,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 2,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOLN

Molecular Partners Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Partners stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company's technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company's development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

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