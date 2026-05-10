Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.60.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE MOH opened at $186.07 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company's stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 233,152 shares of the company's stock worth $31,079,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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