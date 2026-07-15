Molina Healthcare (MOH) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $10.8225 billion for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE MOH opened at $241.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $244.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $159.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $207.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here