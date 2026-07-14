Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.77 and last traded at $243.34, with a volume of 981195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.31.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Weiss Ratings upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $159.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 118.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 38,576 shares of the company's stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here