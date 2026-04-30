Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.607-4.823 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.1 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Beverage's dividend payout ratio is -17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. The trade was a 8.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Further Reading

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