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Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Price Target Raised to GBX 760

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Molten Ventures logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank raised its price target for Molten Ventures from GBX 724 to GBX 760 and kept a "buy" rating, implying a potential upside of 37.18%.
  • Molten stock traded at GBX 554 with a market cap of about £955.2m and a P/E of 8.99, and its 52-week range is GBX 257–574.50.
  • Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm that backs high-growth private tech companies across sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 724 to GBX 760 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 37.18% from the company's current price.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Molten Ventures stock traded up GBX 2.50 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 554. The company's stock had a trading volume of 590,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,547. The firm has a market cap of £955.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 261.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 473.90. Molten Ventures has a one year low of GBX 257 and a one year high of GBX 574.50.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe's highest-growth private technology companies. Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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