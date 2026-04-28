Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Price Target Raised to GBX 760

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Molten Ventures Stock Performance

had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 724 to GBX 760 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 37.18% from the company's current price.

Molten Ventures stock traded up GBX 2.50 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 554. The company's stock had a trading volume of 590,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,547. The firm has a market cap of £955.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 261.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 473.90. Molten Ventures has a one year low of GBX 257 and a one year high of GBX 574.50.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe's highest-growth private technology companies. Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

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