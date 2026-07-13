Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $142.1810 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.49 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $123.86 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Monarch Casino & Resort's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRI. Wall Street Zen raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.40.

View Our Latest Report on MCRI

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 616,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,504,627.04. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 210.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc is a publicly traded owner and operator of an integrated casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The company's flagship property, the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, features a full-service casino floor with table games, slot machines, and sports betting, complemented by a diverse portfolio of amenities. Guests can choose from over 800 rooms and suites, dine at multiple on-site restaurants and bars, unwind at the full-service spa and salon, or enjoy live entertainment in the property's showroom.

Monarch's revenue streams are diversified across gaming operations, hotel accommodations, food and beverage services, and convention and meeting facilities.

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