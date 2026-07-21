Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.38, but opened at $118.84. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $119.51, with a volume of 30,603 shares traded.

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Key Stories Impacting Monarch Casino & Resort

Here are the key news stories impacting Monarch Casino & Resort this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monarch reported record second-quarter 2026 results , with net revenue rising 4.2% year over year to $142.6 million and net income up 20.4%; adjusted EBITDA also increased, showing continued operating strength. Article Title

Monarch reported , with net revenue rising 4.2% year over year to $142.6 million and net income up 20.4%; adjusted EBITDA also increased, showing continued operating strength. Positive Sentiment: The company beat earnings expectations , posting $1.78 per share versus consensus estimates, which typically supports sentiment around the stock. Article Title

The company , posting $1.78 per share versus consensus estimates, which typically supports sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Monarch declared another quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share , reinforcing its shareholder-return story and signaling confidence in cash generation. Article Title

Monarch , reinforcing its shareholder-return story and signaling confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on MCRI to $144 and kept a buy rating, indicating a bullish analyst view after the earnings report. Article Title

Truist raised its price target on to and kept a buy rating, indicating a bullish analyst view after the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend announcement is routine for Monarch and was already described as part of its previously announced annual payout plan, so it may not be a major new catalyst on its own.

The dividend announcement is routine for Monarch and was already described as part of its previously announced annual payout plan, so it may not be a major new catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: The company still carries litigation risk tied to its construction dispute and a large judgment related to the Black Hawk project, which remains a notable overhang for investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $114.00 price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Monarch Casino & Resort's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 616,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,504,627.04. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,439 shares of the company's stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,819 shares of the company's stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company's stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc is a publicly traded owner and operator of an integrated casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The company's flagship property, the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, features a full-service casino floor with table games, slot machines, and sports betting, complemented by a diverse portfolio of amenities. Guests can choose from over 800 rooms and suites, dine at multiple on-site restaurants and bars, unwind at the full-service spa and salon, or enjoy live entertainment in the property's showroom.

Monarch's revenue streams are diversified across gaming operations, hotel accommodations, food and beverage services, and convention and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

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