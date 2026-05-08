Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Shares of The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session's volume of 749 shares.The stock last traded at $284.25 and had previously closed at $284.95.

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Monarch Cement Trading Up 0.1%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $256.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The construction company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

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