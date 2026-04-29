Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $67.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,225,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 141.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

More Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: revenue of $10.08B (+8.2% Y/Y) and EPS of $0.67 topped consensus, driven by double‑digit growth in Latin America and AMEA — evidence of resilient demand and pricing power. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations: revenue of $10.08B (+8.2% Y/Y) and EPS of $0.67 topped consensus, driven by double‑digit growth in Latin America and AMEA — evidence of resilient demand and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Barclays raised its price target to $68 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling further upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst support: Barclays raised its price target to $68 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying: volume spiked to ~12,039 calls (≈+208% vs typical), indicating bullish positioning by options traders that can amplify upward moves in the stock.

Unusually large call buying: volume spiked to ~12,039 calls (≈+208% vs typical), indicating bullish positioning by options traders that can amplify upward moves in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Cash flow & shareholder returns: Q1 cash from operations was ~$0.5B, free cash flow ~$0.2B, and the company returned ~$0.6B to shareholders — supportive for dividends/buybacks but FCF was modest. Article Title

Cash flow & shareholder returns: Q1 cash from operations was ~$0.5B, free cash flow ~$0.2B, and the company returned ~$0.6B to shareholders — supportive for dividends/buybacks but FCF was modest. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and profit dynamics: adjusted EPS was weaker on a constant‑currency basis (down ~14.9% y/y) and management flagged higher input costs and weaker margins, which could weigh on near‑term earnings power. Article Title

Margin pressure and profit dynamics: adjusted EPS was weaker on a constant‑currency basis (down ~14.9% y/y) and management flagged higher input costs and weaker margins, which could weigh on near‑term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.920–$3.060 is broadly in line but slightly below some street estimates (consensus ~3.02), leaving limited near‑term upside from guidance and creating sensitivity to margin recovery. Article Title

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here