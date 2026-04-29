Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDLZ. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,514,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 70,847 shares of the company's stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company's stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

More Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — MDLZ reported revenue up 8.2% Y/Y and adjusted EPS that topped consensus (reported $0.67 vs. $0.61 expected); management highlighted double‑digit growth in Latin America and Asia/MEA, supporting top‑line momentum. Mondelēz International Reports Q1 2026 Results

Q1 beat — MDLZ reported revenue up 8.2% Y/Y and adjusted EPS that topped consensus (reported $0.67 vs. $0.61 expected); management highlighted double‑digit growth in Latin America and Asia/MEA, supporting top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Broker support — Barclays raised its price target to $68 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst confidence and providing upside narrative for investors. Benzinga

Broker support — Barclays raised its price target to $68 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst confidence and providing upside narrative for investors. Positive Sentiment: Options flow — unusually large call buying (over 12k calls, ~208% above average) has created bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves and market attention. MDLZ Options Surge Puts Snack Giant in Index Spotlight

Options flow — unusually large call buying (over 12k calls, ~208% above average) has created bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves and market attention. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance set — management provided EPS guidance of $2.920–$3.060 for FY‑2026 (consensus ~3.02). The range shows continued growth visibility but sits roughly in line/slightly below consensus, making it a mixed catalyst for investors.

FY‑2026 guidance set — management provided EPS guidance of $2.920–$3.060 for FY‑2026 (consensus ~3.02). The range shows continued growth visibility but sits roughly in line/slightly below consensus, making it a mixed catalyst for investors. Negative Sentiment: Margin and cost pressure — analysts flagged weaker margins and higher costs: adjusted EPS fell on a constant‑currency basis (management noted a decline), indicating profitability headwinds despite revenue growth. Mondelez Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up 8.2% Y/Y

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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