Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and traded as low as $21.4525. Mondi Plc Uns shares last traded at $21.5680, with a volume of 54,467 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mondi Plc Uns to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondi Plc Uns

Mondi Plc Uns Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company's core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi's product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

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