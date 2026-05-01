Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,965 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 43,474 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get Mondi Plc Uns alerts: Sign Up

Mondi Plc Uns Price Performance

Shares of MONDY opened at $20.77 on Friday. Mondi Plc Uns has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MONDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mondi Plc Uns to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Mondi Plc Uns from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondi Plc Uns

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company's core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi's product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondi Plc Uns, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondi Plc Uns wasn't on the list.

While Mondi Plc Uns currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here