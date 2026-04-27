Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Trading Down 11% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Mondi Plc Uns logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mondi fell 11% on Monday to about $20.21 (intraday low $20.01) with just 11,120 shares traded—roughly 82% below its average daily volume and down from a prior close of $22.71.
  • Wall Street sentiment is broadly positive with a consensus Moderate Buy; recent analyst moves include Goldman Sachs upgrading the stock to "strong-buy" and Zacks raising its view from "strong sell" to "hold."
  • The stock is trading below its key technical levels (50-day $23.13 and 200-day $23.43), while the company reports moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 0.49) and liquidity (current ratio 1.53, quick ratio 0.87); Mondi is an integrated packaging and paper group focused on sustainable solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY - Get Free Report) fell 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.21. 11,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 62,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MONDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mondi Plc Uns to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi Plc Uns has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on MONDY

Mondi Plc Uns Stock Down 2.1%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company's core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi's product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mondi Plc Uns Right Now?

Before you consider Mondi Plc Uns, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondi Plc Uns wasn't on the list.

While Mondi Plc Uns currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

SpaceX has quietly filed to go public later this year. Ahead of what's expected to be the largest IPO of all time, there are seven space stocks that you can buy today that are positioned to benefit from accelerating space commercialization in 2026.

These seven companies are shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines