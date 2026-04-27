Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Trading Down 11% - Here's Why

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY - Get Free Report) fell 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.21. 11,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 62,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MONDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mondi Plc Uns to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi Plc Uns has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Mondi Plc Uns Stock Down 2.1%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company's core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi's product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

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