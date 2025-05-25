MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MDB stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $811,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at $300,130,293.78. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,905 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $3,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company's stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company's stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MongoDB by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

