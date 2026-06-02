MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope Cochran Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) Director Hope Cochran sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,453,500. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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MongoDB Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.48. 6,770,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,160. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $276.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,099.69 and a beta of 1.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered MongoDB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price objective on MongoDB in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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