Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to announce earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $903.3250 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,398.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,470.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,298.38. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $702.56 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,770,000 after purchasing an additional 253,653 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,533,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $506,661,000 after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,657.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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