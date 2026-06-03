Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Maurice Sciammas Sells 30 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total value of $46,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,527.05. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,588.73, for a total value of $47,661.90.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total transaction of $601,847.80.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.44, for a total value of $33,493.20.

On Friday, March 20th, Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,095.07, for a total transaction of $32,852.10.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $64.90 on Wednesday, reaching $1,689.89. The stock had a trading volume of 440,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,755. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.00 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,420.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,167.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $79,089,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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