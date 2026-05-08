Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore Analyst Says

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Evercore from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Evercore's target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.30 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Monster Beverage's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,104,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,360.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,191,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,695,000 after buying an additional 6,108,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,499,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $651,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,719,091 shares of the company's stock worth $2,538,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company's stock worth $4,542,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,685 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Monster Beverage

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat consensus: EPS of $0.58 vs. $0.53 expected and net sales up ~26.9% (press release shows operating income and net income up ~28%). Strong top‑ and bottom‑line beats justify the positive investor reaction to the report. GlobeNewswire Q1 Release

Q1 results materially beat consensus: EPS of $0.58 vs. $0.53 expected and net sales up ~26.9% (press release shows operating income and net income up ~28%). Strong top‑ and bottom‑line beats justify the positive investor reaction to the report. Positive Sentiment: International expansion is a major growth engine: international sales rose roughly 45% to over $1 billion and now represent about 45% of revenue, boosting reported sales growth (also helped by currency). That broadens revenue mix and supports margin leverage. WSJ: International Sales

International expansion is a major growth engine: international sales rose roughly 45% to over $1 billion and now represent about 45% of revenue, boosting reported sales growth (also helped by currency). That broadens revenue mix and supports margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded MNST to Buy with a $90 target and Evercore ISI reaffirmed its Buy stance, providing upside narrative and institutional validation after the quarter. Rothschild Upgrade Evercore ISI Note

Analyst support: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded MNST to Buy with a $90 target and Evercore ISI reaffirmed its Buy stance, providing upside narrative and institutional validation after the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript and analyst write‑ups are available for detail; management commentary and Q&A will determine whether guidance or channel commentary alters the reaction. (See the full transcript for specifics.) Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript and analyst write‑ups are available for detail; management commentary and Q&A will determine whether guidance or channel commentary alters the reaction. (See the full transcript for specifics.) Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets summarize the beats and margin strength (Zacks, TipRanks, MarketBeat), which confirm the core results but add little new directional information beyond the press release. Zacks Summary

Multiple outlets summarize the beats and margin strength (Zacks, TipRanks, MarketBeat), which confirm the core results but add little new directional information beyond the press release. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and short‑term profit‑taking may be weighing on the share price: MNST trades at a high multiple (PE ~39, PEG ~2.8) after the strong quarter, which can limit immediate upside and invite trimming by investors. Market context and rotation into other sectors can also mute the post‑earnings pop. MarketBeat Stock Data

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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