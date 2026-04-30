Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.3582) per share and revenue of $13.5670 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Get GLUE alerts: Sign Up

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 31.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. On average, analysts expect Monte Rosa Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLUE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Report on GLUE

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edmund Dunn sold 25,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $455,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $410,743.30. This represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $97,950.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,993,400.32. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $668,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,836 shares of the company's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,575 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monte Rosa Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monte Rosa Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here