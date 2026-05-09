Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million.

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1%

GLUE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 547,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $97,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 613,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,400.32. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Nickson sold 5,845 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $103,398.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $972,950. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $668,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,733 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.80.

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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