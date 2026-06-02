Moody's (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 1,467 Shares

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of Moody's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $684,194.13.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of Moody's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.77, for a total transaction of $642,208.59.

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Moody's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $10.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.39. 1,040,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,541. The business's 50 day moving average is $445.88 and its 200-day moving average is $471.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Moody's Corporation has a 1-year low of $402.28 and a 1-year high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $544.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Institutional Trading of Moody's

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody's by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody's by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Moody's by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody's by 0.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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