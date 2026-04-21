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Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Morgan Advanced Materials logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OTCMKTS:MCRUF shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $2.9480 from a prior close of $3.23 — a drop of about 8.7% — with only 126 shares traded at the open.
  • The company’s liquidity and leverage metrics show a current ratio of 1.23, quick ratio of 0.80 and debt-to-equity of 0.61, and its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages are $3.04 and $2.92 respectively.
  • Morgan Advanced Materials, founded in 1856 and headquartered in Windsor, England, is a global engineering group that makes advanced ceramic, carbon and composite materials for industries including energy, electronics, aerospace, transportation and medical equipment.
  • Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $2.9480. Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at $2.9480, with a volume of 126 shares.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 8.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials is a global engineering group specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced ceramic, carbon and composite materials. Founded in 1856 and headquartered in Windsor, England, the company serves a broad range of end markets by providing high-performance materials and components that enable critical applications in industries such as energy, electronics, aerospace, transportation and medical equipment.

The company's portfolio includes engineered ceramics for thermal management and insulation, carbon materials for electrical and mechanical applications, and composite assemblies for wear-resistant and refractory uses.

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