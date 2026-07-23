Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Issues Earnings Results

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 186.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Here are the key takeaways from Morgan Sindall Group's conference call:

The company reported a record first half , with revenue up 8% to GBP 2.6 billion and operating profit up 21% to GBP 112 million, while EPS also rose 22%.

The company reported a , with revenue up 8% to GBP 2.6 billion and operating profit up 21% to GBP 112 million, while EPS also rose 22%. Management raised medium-term targets for both Fit Out and Construction, citing stronger market fundamentals, improved confidence in pricing, and benefits from a more normalized competitive backdrop.

Management for both Fit Out and Construction, citing stronger market fundamentals, improved confidence in pricing, and benefits from a more normalized competitive backdrop. Cash generation remained strong , with average daily net cash up to GBP 423 million, cash conversion at 83%, and an increased interim dividend of 10% to GBP 0.55 per share.

, with average daily net cash up to GBP 423 million, cash conversion at 83%, and an increased interim dividend of 10% to GBP 0.55 per share. Workload visibility improved to GBP 19.5 billion , supported by the order book and preferred bidder pipeline across frameworks, partnerships, and private-sector work.

Workload visibility improved to , supported by the order book and preferred bidder pipeline across frameworks, partnerships, and private-sector work. Some partnership businesses remain pressured by a weak housing market and viability delays, with Mixed Use Partnerships posting a small operating loss as it invests ahead of future site starts.

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Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 4,926 on Thursday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,915 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,730. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,678.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,721.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Sindall Group

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Mark Robson purchased 42 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,460 per share, for a total transaction of £1,873.20. Corporate insiders own 14.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,800 price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,200.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £5.0bn in the full year 2025. The Group employs over 8,500 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through five divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

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