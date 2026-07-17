Morgan Stanley Boosts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $52.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 47.93% from the stock's current price.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.70.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.9%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.87. 160,240 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $105.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,657 shares of the company's stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock worth $195,730,000 after acquiring an additional 234,105 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 497,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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