Morgan Stanley Cuts Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $395.00

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group set a $460.00 price objective on Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $480.00 price objective on Domino's Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $495.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $426.47.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $337.17. The company had a trading volume of 129,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,181. Domino's Pizza has a 1 year low of $328.74 and a 1 year high of $499.08. The company's fifty day moving average is $379.95 and its 200 day moving average is $400.40. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Domino's Pizza

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Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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