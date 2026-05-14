Morgan Stanley Cuts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $37.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.29.

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Global-e Online Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.18. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.83 million. Global-e Online had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company's revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Global-e Online

In related news, President Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,686.62. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,290,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,747,871.01. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $270,405.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,768,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,283,574.05. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,708 shares of company stock worth $5,586,117. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Global-e Online by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,092 shares of the company's stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the company's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 28.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue rose 33% year over year to $252.1 million, slightly ahead of estimates, while EPS came in at $0.27 versus the $0.18 consensus. Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 revenue rose 33% year over year to $252.1 million, slightly ahead of estimates, while EPS came in at $0.27 versus the $0.18 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Gross merchandise value jumped 40% to $1.74 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased 59% to $50.2 million, showing strong operating leverage and improving profitability. Global-e Achieves “Rule of 50” Again with Meaningful GMV, Revenue and Profit Expansion in the First Quarter of 2026, Raises Outlook for the Year

Gross merchandise value jumped 40% to $1.74 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased 59% to $50.2 million, showing strong operating leverage and improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY 2026 guidance for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, which signals confidence in continued growth. Global-E Online: Europe And Asia Drive Accelerated Growth

Management raised FY 2026 guidance for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, which signals confidence in continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Free cash flow remained negative at about $72.9 million for the quarter, and the company continued to use cash despite strong top-line growth.

Free cash flow remained negative at about $72.9 million for the quarter, and the company continued to use cash despite strong top-line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Global-e also completed $59 million in share repurchases during the quarter, which supports EPS but reduces cash on hand.

Global-e also completed $59 million in share repurchases during the quarter, which supports EPS but reduces cash on hand. Negative Sentiment: The pullback may reflect profit-taking and broader concern that the company is still valued at a premium multiple despite ongoing cash burn and continued losses under GAAP.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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