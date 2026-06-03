Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7%

Micron Technology stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,056.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,900,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,162,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.02. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $1,088.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 58.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here