Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Price

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.69.

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Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 703,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,274,975,000 after purchasing an additional 940,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,503,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,848,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,633,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,196,056,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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