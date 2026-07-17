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Morgan Stanley Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $380.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Marriott International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley raised Marriott International’s price target from $353 to $380 and kept an overweight rating, implying about 4.2% upside from the previous close.
  • Other analysts have also recently lifted targets on Marriott, with the consensus rating at Hold and a consensus price target of $385.38.
  • Marriott shares fell 1.7% to $364.76, even after the company recently posted EPS of $2.72, beating estimates, and guided FY 2026 EPS at 11.38–11.63.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $353.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.18% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $385.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.76. 992,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,528. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 100.0% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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