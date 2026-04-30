Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BILL. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BILL from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BILL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.57.

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BILL Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE BILL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.91. 468,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,383. BILL has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.71 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. BILL's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in BILL by 972.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BILL by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in BILL by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Further Reading

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